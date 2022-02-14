BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I’ve been served many exotic egg dishes in my travels including the thousand-year-old eggs of China. However, I can think of no better egg dish or one more beautifully presented than Eggs à la Crème, which was served to all our Bed-and-Breakfast guests at Bittersweet Plantation. With a cup of hot, black Cajun coffee, nothing more is needed to start the day!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

12 eggs

1 cup Louisiana crawfish tails

½ cup butter, divided

½ tbsp flour

2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided

pinch ground nutmeg

salt and black pepper to taste

Creole seasoning to taste

1 tsp chopped fresh tarragon

¼ cup minced shallots

¼ cup minced celery

⅛ cup minced red bell pepper

1 tsp minced garlic

6 sprigs tarragon

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp minced chives

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat ¼ cup butter over medium-high heat. Add flour, blending well into the butter to create a white roux. Add 1 cup heavy whipping cream, whisking well into the roux mixture. Add nutmeg then season well with salt and black pepper. Reduce until slightly thickened to a white sauce consistency. Set aside and keep warm. In a large mixing bowl, whip eggs thoroughly then add remaining heavy whipping cream. Season egg mixture lightly with salt, black pepper, Creole seasoning and tarragon. Set aside. In a 12-inch, stainless steel skillet, melt remaining ¼ cup butter over medium-high heat. Add shallots, celery, bell pepper and minced garlic then sauté 1–2 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Do not brown butter. Add crawfish tails and sauté 1 additional minute to warm. Add egg mixture and using a rubber spatula, stir eggs gently until well scrambled but not dry or overcooked. The eggs should be creamy. Spoon eggs into 6 stemmed champagne coupe or martini glasses and top each with 1 tablespoon cream sauce. Garnish each glass with 1 tarragon sprig, pinch paprika and pinch chives. As an option, you may wish to add a ¼ teaspoon of Louisiana caviar or 1 small boiled crawfish as an additional garnish to each glass.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.