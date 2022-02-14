Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Eggs à la Crème

Eggs à la Crème
Eggs à la Crème(WAFB)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I’ve been served many exotic egg dishes in my travels including the thousand-year-old eggs of China. However, I can think of no better egg dish or one more beautifully presented than Eggs à la Crème, which was served to all our Bed-and-Breakfast guests at Bittersweet Plantation. With a cup of hot, black Cajun coffee, nothing more is needed to start the day!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

12 eggs

1 cup Louisiana crawfish tails

½ cup butter, divided

½ tbsp flour

2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided

pinch ground nutmeg

salt and black pepper to taste

Creole seasoning to taste

1 tsp chopped fresh tarragon

¼ cup minced shallots

¼ cup minced celery

⅛ cup minced red bell pepper

1 tsp minced garlic

6 sprigs tarragon

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp minced chives

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat ¼ cup butter over medium-high heat. Add flour, blending well into the butter to create a white roux. Add 1 cup heavy whipping cream, whisking well into the roux mixture. Add nutmeg then season well with salt and black pepper. Reduce until slightly thickened to a white sauce consistency. Set aside and keep warm. In a large mixing bowl, whip eggs thoroughly then add remaining heavy whipping cream. Season egg mixture lightly with salt, black pepper, Creole seasoning and tarragon. Set aside. In a 12-inch, stainless steel skillet, melt remaining ¼ cup butter over medium-high heat. Add shallots, celery, bell pepper and minced garlic then sauté 1–2 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Do not brown butter. Add crawfish tails and sauté 1 additional minute to warm. Add egg mixture and using a rubber spatula, stir eggs gently until well scrambled but not dry or overcooked. The eggs should be creamy. Spoon eggs into 6 stemmed champagne coupe or martini glasses and top each with 1 tablespoon cream sauce. Garnish each glass with 1 tarragon sprig, pinch paprika and pinch chives. As an option, you may wish to add a ¼ teaspoon of Louisiana caviar or 1 small boiled crawfish as an additional garnish to each glass.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Cake (February 10, 2022)
The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Cake
The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Cake
Stirrin' It Up: Valentine’s Creole Fish en Papillote (February 8, 2022)
Valentine’s Creole Fish en Papillote
Valentine’s Creole Fish en Papillote