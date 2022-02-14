Domestic violence-related deaths in EBR nearly double last year, DA’s Office says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says 2021 was a challenging year for East Baton Rouge Parish related to domestic and dating crimes. Officials say it put into focus the barriers and challenges that people are facing that seek help and safety.

This past year domestic and dating violence-related deaths were on the rise with 36, nearly doubling the amount of deaths from 2020 to 19, of those 23 were intimate partners. Domestic and dating violence often ha soffshoots of violence that reach those surrounding intimate partners. Family, friends, and police officers often find themselves the victim of violence and homicide when domestic and dating violence erupt, according to the district attorney’s office.

Domestic violence-related deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish between 2010-2021, according to the 19th JDC District Attorney's Office. (19th JDC District Attorney's Office)

District Attorney Hillar Moore says the “Stop the Loss” initiative is designed to advance justice by identifying abuses involving coercive control, holding offenders accountable, and offering services to provide opportunities for healthy behavioral changes. It is the hope that early identification and intervention will prevent domestic and dating violence deaths.

Of the 36 related deaths, 12 were women and 24 were male, 31 were Black, 3 white, and 2 Hispanic. This demographic data illustrates the disparity among those deaths. 32 of those were by firearm, three by knife, and one suicide. 14 children were witnesses to these violent and fatal acts.

Moore says the Baton Rouge Police Department made 2,154 domestic violence related arrests in 2021. The East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court tracks protective orders issued as a condition of bond, sentencing, or probation in criminal court.

Moore says the judges of the 19th Judicial District Court issued approximately 1,200 orders last year, a significant increase from previous years, which averaged around 300.

“We believe our coordinated efforts of the Stop the Loss initiative directly contributed to this safety precaution for many victims,” Moore said.

