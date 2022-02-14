Baton Rouge fans celebrate Bengals in the Super Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest days of the year for local bars and restaurants. And, with LSU legends Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase leading the Bengals for Sunday night’s game, folks here at home were ready to cheer them on.

“For how much he means to the city of Baton Rouge and LSU, he kind of transcends fandom of the Saints, especially coming off the injury. Doing what he’s done, starting 10-7 to go to the Super Bowl, it’s just been amazing,” said one fan out at Zippy’s restaurant on Perkins.

The staff at Zippy’s said business was booming all week. They even held a contest where people could guess how many Joey Burriteaux’s they would sell today.

“It’s been quite a few today. I really don’t know the number. I told myself I wouldn’t look. We have a contest on Facebook and Instagram, so we can see who can guess it right. So, I haven’t looked yet, but I know it’s been a fair amount,” said Louis Mykoff, Zippy’s manager.

Employees over at Ivars said it felt almost like the Saints were taking on the Rams this year.

“To be honest, business has been poppin, like everyone has been treating the Bengals going to the Super Bowl like they would the Saints. Like everybody loves Joe Burrow, they’re super excited. We got the new patio renovations and the big screen, it’s just been poppin,” said Ivars employee Ashley Boyer.

Fans even wanted to share how they placed their bets on the game.

“Jamar Chase TD, and Bengals win parlay. So, if that goes through, we’re good to go,” said one fan at Ivars.

Fans here at home are just happy to see how far Joe Burrow has come since his time in the capital city.

