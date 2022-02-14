Ascension Parish places requirements on proposed subdivision near Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Ascension Parish Government say the developers of a new proposed subdivision north of Gonzales have agreed to several mandates to mitigate the effects of increased traffic expected in the area.
Dantin-Bruce Development LLC has proposed to build a 103-lot subdivision, named Windermere Crossing, on property near the intersection of Cannon and Roddy Roads.
Parish officials say they worked with the parish’s planning commission to develop a solution for expected increased traffic after may area residents voiced concern and opposition to the development.
The developer has agreed to:
- Widen Cannon Road to 20 feet in width from Roddy Road to Highway 44 (North Burnside Avenue).
- Include 6-inch “rumble strips” to each side of the road.
- Subdivision construction can be concurrent with road widening, but no houses can be built in Windermere until the road widening is complete.
- Ascension Parish DPW officials will monitor all work done on Cannon Road.
The agreement has been approved and work is expected to begin soon, officials say.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.