Ascension Parish places requirements on proposed subdivision near Gonzales

Map of proposed Windermere Crossing subdivision north of Gonzales, La.
Map of proposed Windermere Crossing subdivision north of Gonzales, La.(Ascension Parish Government)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Ascension Parish Government say the developers of a new proposed subdivision north of Gonzales have agreed to several mandates to mitigate the effects of increased traffic expected in the area.

Dantin-Bruce Development LLC has proposed to build a 103-lot subdivision, named Windermere Crossing, on property near the intersection of Cannon and Roddy Roads.

Parish officials say they worked with the parish’s planning commission to develop a solution for expected increased traffic after may area residents voiced concern and opposition to the development.

The developer has agreed to:

  • Widen Cannon Road to 20 feet in width from Roddy Road to Highway 44 (North Burnside Avenue).
  • Include 6-inch “rumble strips” to each side of the road.
  • Subdivision construction can be concurrent with road widening, but no houses can be built in Windermere until the road widening is complete.
  • Ascension Parish DPW officials will monitor all work done on Cannon Road.

The agreement has been approved and work is expected to begin soon, officials say.

