APSO auctioning off fleet vehicles

APSO auctioning off fleet vehicles
APSO auctioning off fleet vehicles(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) will be hosting a public auction to auction off some of their fleet vehicles.

According to the post on Facebook APSO will also be auctioning off some motorcycles and other vehicles they have possessed.

The bidding will begin Wednesday, Feb. 23, and will run through Tuesday, March 1.

To place bids please visit on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

