Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Emily Van de Riet and Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 5-year-old South Carolina boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself, police said.

WCSC reported the Beaufort Police Department responded to the call for help Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with the boy’s 23-year-old mother in the emergency room, who said her son had accidentally shot himself in the head.

The child was airlifted to another hospital.

Investigators said the boy gained access to a 9mm handgun inside his mom’s vehicle and shot himself. He remains in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl
Cynthia Perkins
Judge to hear Cynthia Perkins’ attorneys’ motion for change of venue
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Keeping kids active while staying indoors.
How to keep your children active while being indoors