Woman killed in three-alarm fire in St. Claude neighborhood, NOFD says

One person died Sunday (Feb. 13) in a three-alarm fire that broke out in a house in the 1300...
One person died Sunday (Feb. 13) in a three-alarm fire that broke out in a house in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, the NOFD said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman was killed early Sunday (Feb. 13) in a three-alarm fire that broke out in a house on Elysian Fields Avenue in the St. Claude neighborhood, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed by authorities.

The fire in the occupied house at 1305 Elysian Fields Ave. first was reported at 7:55 a.m., and NOFD crews arrived within four minutes. A second alarm was sounded at 8:03 a.m., and a third-alarm calling for additional firefighters and hazardous materials specialists came out at 8:40 a.m.

A neighboring home also sustained damage to its siding from the blaze.

Elysian Fields Avenue was closed in both directions as crews continued working to extinguish the fire, which nearly was under control by 9:45 a.m. The victim’s body still was in the home, fire officials said at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

