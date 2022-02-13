Much colder for Super Bowl Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Believe it or not, some folks in the Baton Rouge area had a quick, ten-minute shot of sleet overnight.

Of course, it wasn’t an issue since it was above freezing the whole time. We’re in the wake of a cold front this Sunday morning, as the clouds and showers have moved out, opening the door to more sunshine most of the day.

Sunday will be sunny, but noticeably cooler with highs only in the mid 50s.

Dry conditions will prevail for several days, including Valentine’s Day Monday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

A warming trend will ensue, with highs reaching the upper 60s Tuesday, followed by mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, before the next strong cold front arrives. Thursday will be our best chance of showers and storms by far, nearing a 100% chance, with the possibility of strong to severe storms on that day.

Thereafter, we’ll have another shot of cool and dry air moving in Friday into the following weekend.

