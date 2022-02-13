Ask the Expert
LSU holds off Mississippi State 69-65

Tari Eason (13) against Mississippi State on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Tari Eason (13) against Mississippi State on Saturday, Feb. 12.(LSU Men's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) got their second win of the week as they took down Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6 SEC) 69-65 on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The starting five that the Tigers rolled out against Mississippi Stat that included: Xavier Pinson, Darius Days, Efton Reid, Brandon Murray and Mwani Wilkinson improved to 16-0 on the season.

LSU got out to a slow start as they went 0-9 from the field to begin the game and the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run to take a quick lead. However, the Tigers would go on their own 7-0 run to tie the game at 7-7. LSU would outscore the Mississippi State 37-15 after the Bulldogs took their 7-0 lead and take a 15 point lead, 37-22.

Tari Eason led the Tigers in the first half with 10 points and 2-for-3 from behind the arc. Pinson added eight points, Murray and Wilkinson each had five points. LSU shot 45.2% from the field and 5-for-13 from deep.

In the second half the Bulldogs would start the half outscoring the Tigers 20-6 to take their tie the game at 43-43 with 11:42 left to play. The Bulldogs would take their first lead of the game at 48-45 after a Shakeel Moore three. With 7:22 left to play the Tigers took a 52-48 lead after a Pinson three.

Eason led the Tigers with 23 points, Shareef O’Neal added eight, and Pinson added 12 points.

LSU will host Georgia on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

