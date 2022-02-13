Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Louisiana ties set to dominate Super Bowl

SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of Super Bowl LVI scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s no secret Louisiana has a long history with deep ties in the NFL. Whether it’s those born in the state like Peyton and Eli Manning or those who adopted the state as their own like Drew Brees and Joe Burrow, there’s no denying Louisiana’s impact on the sport.

Now, the 2022 Super Bowl is upon us, and Louisiana is once again making its mark.

The game starts at 5 p.m. CT on NBC.

Bengals Players born in Louisiana:

  • Brandon Wilson (Houston) from Shreveport
  • Ja’Marr Chase (LSU) from Harvey
  • Stanley Morgan Jr. (Nebraska) from New Orleans
  • Tyler Shelvin (LSU) from Lafayette

Bengals players who attended college in Louisiana but weren’t born here:

  • Cameron Sample (Tulane)
  • Joe Burrow (LSU)
  • Trent Taylor (Louisiana Tech)
  • Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

Rams players born in Louisiana:

  • Andrew Whitworth (LSU) from Monroe
  • Odell Beckham Jr. (LSU) from Baton Rouge
  • Raymond Calais Jr. (ULL) from Breaux Bridge

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied a request from plaintiffs to directly take up their...
New Orleans’ COVID-19 mandates stay at least through Mardi Gras, after state Supreme Court denies restraining order, direct lawsuit hearing
One person died Sunday (Feb. 13) in a three-alarm fire that broke out in a house in the 1300...
Woman killed in three-alarm fire in St. Claude neighborhood, NOFD says
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, February 13
Much colder for Super Bowl Sunday
Krewe of Mystique de La Capitale to roll in Downtown Baton Rouge Feb. 19
Krewe of Mystique de La Capitale to roll in Downtown Baton Rouge Feb. 19
Baton Rouge Police Department responds to a deadly shooting Saturday, Feb. 12 at East Polk...
20-year-old identified as victim in deadly shooting on Kentucky Street