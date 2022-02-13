Louisiana ties set to dominate Super Bowl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s no secret Louisiana has a long history with deep ties in the NFL. Whether it’s those born in the state like Peyton and Eli Manning or those who adopted the state as their own like Drew Brees and Joe Burrow, there’s no denying Louisiana’s impact on the sport.

Now, the 2022 Super Bowl is upon us, and Louisiana is once again making its mark.

The game starts at 5 p.m. CT on NBC.

Bengals Players born in Louisiana:

Brandon Wilson (Houston) from Shreveport

Ja’Marr Chase (LSU) from Harvey

Stanley Morgan Jr. (Nebraska) from New Orleans

Tyler Shelvin (LSU) from Lafayette

Bengals players who attended college in Louisiana but weren’t born here:

Cameron Sample (Tulane)

Joe Burrow (LSU)

Trent Taylor (Louisiana Tech)

Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

Rams players born in Louisiana:

Andrew Whitworth (LSU) from Monroe

Odell Beckham Jr. (LSU) from Baton Rouge

Raymond Calais Jr. (ULL) from Breaux Bridge

