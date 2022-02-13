Ask the Expert
Friends, family host benefit for Crystal Scott’s memorial service

Friends and family of a woman who tragically died in Ascension Parish earlier this month are taking steps to ease the pain for the family.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friends and family of a woman who tragically died in Ascension Parish earlier this month are taking steps to ease the pain for the family.

Crystal Scott’s body was found in a plastic container in the back of a truck.

RELATED: Detectives arrest suspect in connection with body found in plastic container

On Saturday, Feb. 12, friends held a bake sale and plate lunch benefit to raise money for Scott’s funeral service. They were out by Fat Cat Saloon on Airline Highway in Prairieville.

Those who knew Scott say she was a great person and are sad she is gone.

Crystal Scott
Crystal Scott(Submitted)

“What happened to Crystal was tragic, and then to top it off, what happened afterward is even... it’s just, it’s hard, I don’t even know how to put it into words. She needs a dignified burial or memorial or however they’re going to do it, and it needs to be dignified especially after what happened,” said Arlene Morrison.

RELATED: Preliminary autopsy results on Crystal Scott show no signs of trauma, Fentanyl in her system

“I don’t think my worlds been shaken like that ever to be honest. Crystal was really an amazing person, and I figured this is a great way to help to cover the expenses because funerals are so expensive, and this was so unexpected,” said Sierra Braud.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs. You can donate here.

