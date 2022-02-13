Friends, family gather in Baker to honor late Judge Christopher Dassau

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A friend, a mentor, and a hard worker are just a few words shared Saturday, Feb. 12, as loved ones remembered Christopher Dassau.

Judge Christopher R. Dassau (19th Judicial District Court)

“He would always be the first one to start the work and the last one to finish. I mean who doesn’t love working with someone like that, that’s always totally dedicated,” said Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn.

A month after Dassau died suddenly at his home in Baker, his neighbors released balloons and shed tears to remember a man they say dedicated his life to serve others.

RELATED: Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home

“Being a tall and imposing figure, he was just a gentle giant man that you could work with because he only wanted to do it the right way. So, it wasn’t an up and down, oh I don’t know how he is going to feel today. He was always willing to help and to give his all to do what’s right,” added Dunn.

Those who knew Dassau say he advocated for domestic violence victims and worked with youth during his time on the bench with the 19th Judicial District Court.

“He was the kind of judge that wanted to help people before they get to the legal system, so he had programs set up with domestic violence, youth. He had different programs set up to try and help people in the beginning, so they wouldn’t have to come see him in court,” said Cedric Murphy, who was a friend of Dassau.

In Baker, friends and family gather on Saturday, Feb.12 to honor the late Judge Christopher Dassau. (WAFB)

Dassau accomplished many things in his short life, and folks say they will never forget it.

“We miss him very much, it just took us all by surprise, and sometimes it seems like the best ones leave too soon, but I really believe that he left a legacy by the way he did things, especially at 37 years old,” added Murphy.

The cause of Judge Dassau’s death has not been publicly discussed.

RELATED: Autopsy conducted for Judge Christopher Dassau, special election set

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.