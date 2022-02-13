Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Deadly shooting occurs Saturday near Baton Rouge hotel

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies respond to a deadly shooting Saturday...
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies respond to a deadly shooting Saturday evening, Feb. 12 at 10451 Rieger Road.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is responding to a deadly shooting at 10451 Rieger Road, near I-10, according to officials.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies respond to a deadly shooting Saturday...
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies respond to a deadly shooting Saturday evening, Feb. 12 at 10451 Rieger Road.(WAFB)

According to EBRSO, the victim has died.

Allegedly, two people got into an argument, and one shot the other, said a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Shorts was charged with Indecent Behavior with a juvenile.
Fired EBRSO employee arrested for indecent behavior with 15-year-old
Chris Williamson of LaPlace, 27, surrendered to authorities Friday (Feb. 11) and was booked...
LaPlace man suspected of murder surrenders to authorities, St. John sheriff says
The City of Baker will hold a memorial service for Judge Christopher Dassau Saturday, Feb. 12...
City of Baker to hold memorial service for Judge Christopher Dassau Saturday
LSU fan, Bengals fan become friends from Who Dey Nation Facebook page
Bengals’ run, LSU ties foster cross-country friendship between single moms