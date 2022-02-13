Deadly shooting occurs Saturday near Baton Rouge hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is responding to a deadly shooting at 10451 Rieger Road, near I-10, according to officials.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies respond to a deadly shooting Saturday evening, Feb. 12 at 10451 Rieger Road. (WAFB)

According to EBRSO, the victim has died.

Allegedly, two people got into an argument, and one shot the other, said a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

