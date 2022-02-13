Deadly shooting occurs Saturday near Baton Rouge hotel
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is responding to a deadly shooting at 10451 Rieger Road, near I-10, according to officials.
According to EBRSO, the victim has died.
Allegedly, two people got into an argument, and one shot the other, said a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
