Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD responding to deadly shooting near East Polk

Baton Rouge Police Department responds to a deadly shooting Saturday, Feb. 12 at East Polk...
Baton Rouge Police Department responds to a deadly shooting Saturday, Feb. 12 at East Polk Street and Kentucky Street.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday night at East Polk Street and Kentucky Street, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.

One victim has died, and the coroner’s office has been called, said a spokesperson for BRPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Tari Eason (13) against Mississippi State on Saturday, Feb. 12.
LSU holds off Mississippi State 69-65
In Baker, friends and family gather on Saturday, Feb.12 to honor the late Judge Christopher...
Friends, family gather in Baker to honor late Judge Christopher Dassau
Crystal Scott
Friends, family host benefit for Crystal Scott’s memorial service
Friends and family of a woman who tragically died in Ascension Parish earlier this month are...
Friends, family host benefit for Crystal Scott's memorial service