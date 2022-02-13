BRPD responding to deadly shooting near East Polk

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday night at East Polk Street and Kentucky Street, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.

One victim has died, and the coroner’s office has been called, said a spokesperson for BRPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

