20-year-old identified as victim in deadly shooting on Kentucky Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified a victim in a fatal shooting on Kentucky Street Saturday night.

A spokesman with BRPD has confirmed Rashon Franklin, 20, was found in a vacant lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds around 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kentucky Street, not far from Highland Road.

Police say Franklin died at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

