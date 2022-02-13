20-year-old identified as victim in deadly shooting on Kentucky Street
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified a victim in a fatal shooting on Kentucky Street Saturday night.
A spokesman with BRPD has confirmed Rashon Franklin, 20, was found in a vacant lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds around 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kentucky Street, not far from Highland Road.
Police say Franklin died at the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
