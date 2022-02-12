No. 4 Florida holds off No. 5 LSU in a showdown between top 5 teams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - A showdown between two of the top 5 college gymnastics teams in the nation faced off against each other in Gainesville, Florida as No. 4 Florida (8-0, 5-0 SEC) took on No. 5 LSU (3-1, 2-1 SEC). The defending 2021 SEC Champion Gators came away with a 198.150-197.825 win over the Tigers.

Like last week against Auburn, LSU would enter the fourth and final rotation tied with the Gators at 148.350. However, this the Tigers would come up short as they scored a 49.350 on beam to Florida’s 49.800.

The visiting Tigers got things started on bars and both Kiya Johnson and Kai Rivers both opened with a 9.825, sophomore Olivia Dunne followed with a 9.90.

What a routine from @livvydunne. A 9.90 for the sophomore in Gainesville. pic.twitter.com/N89bAy81eO — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 11, 2022

Haleigh Bryant would follow with a career high 9.95 for the Tigers and the senior Sami Durante would anchor the uneven bars with a 9.90. After the first rotation LSU trailed 49.550-49.425.

CAREER HIGH@haleighbryant3 delivers with a 9.95 for the Tigers! pic.twitter.com/4lIUYuZov0 — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 11, 2022

The Senior.@samidurante8 anchors the opening rotation with a 9.90! pic.twitter.com/S3iwvGgsau — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 11, 2022

The Tigers would move to the vault for their second rotation and Rivers would open with a 9.825. The freshman from Dallas, Texas KJ Johnson would match her career high with a 9.90 on the Yurchenko Full.

BOOM!



KJ Johnson matches her career high with a 9.90 on the Yurchenko Full pic.twitter.com/BUoVKWGWPB — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 11, 2022

Kiya would follow with a season high on vault with a 9.95, Bryant would anchor the vault with a 9.90 to narrow the gap against Florida. LSU would score a 49.475 on vault to the Gators 49.450 on bars. After two rotations the Gators would lead 99.00-98.00.

LSU would move to their third rotation and go to their floor routine and Christina Desiderio would start things off with a 9.90 for the Tigers. Alyona Shchennikova followed with a 9.85 from the second spot.

WOWWW 🤩 @ChristinaDesid1 starts this thing off on floor with a 9.90! pic.twitter.com/3NYtT9tTGk — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 11, 2022

The freshman phenom continued to be impressive in only her fourth college gymnastics meet as she scored a 9.95 matching her career high. Freshman Aleah Finnegan would follow and score a career high 9.90 for the Tigers.

BOSS‼️ KJ Johnson making her name known. She matches her career high with a 9.95! pic.twitter.com/J7TPeJJbLQ — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 11, 2022

CAREER HIGH



Aleah Finnegan scores a 9.90 for the Tigers! pic.twitter.com/XkWUoxr8WY — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 11, 2022

Through three rotations the Tigers and Gators would be tied up at 148.350, LSU would score a 49.450 on their floor routine. LSU would head to the balance beam and Florida would move to their floor routine for their fourth and final rotation.

Desiderio got things started with a 9.875 for the Tigers on beam. Bridget Dean would score a 9.875 from the third spot for the Tigers. Finnegan would follow with the Tigers third 9.875 on beam.

Florida would close things out with back to back 9.975 and a 10 to hold off the Tigers. Rivers filling in for Bryant in the fifth spot would score a 9.90 for the Tigers. Kiya would anchor the final spot on beam and score a 9.95 to give the tigers a 49.350 on beam. LSU would finish with an overall score of 197.825, but ultimately would fall short to Florida who scored a

This is a Kai Rivers appreciation post. Last-minute addition to the lineup and chaos in the arena she goes 9.90! pic.twitter.com/xxzW78DWhs — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 12, 2022

Kiya. Johnson.



The junior delivers a 9.95 to wrap this meet up! pic.twitter.com/dsMKXLusGV — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 12, 2022

LSU will return home to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to take on Alabama on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:45 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.