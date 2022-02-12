Ask the Expert
LSU’s Alia Armstrong sets school record in 60 meter hurdles

Alia Armstrong becomes the school record holder in the 60 meter hurdles on Friday, Feb. 11.
Alia Armstrong becomes the school record holder in the 60 meter hurdles on Friday, Feb. 11.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore Alia Armstrong made history on day one of the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, Feb. 11. Armstrong became the school record holder in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 7.81.

Her time of 7.81 equals the 2022 World Lead and equals No. 9 in U.S. History, it is also the 2022 NCAA leader and the No. 2 performer in NCAA History. She also broke Gail Devers meet record.

Last week in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic Armstrong clocked a personal best in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.16 and two weeks ago in Fayetteville in the Razorback Invitational Armstrong became the third fastest hurdler in collegiate history with a personal best of 7.86 seconds.

