LSU’s Alia Armstrong sets school record in 60 meter hurdles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore Alia Armstrong made history on day one of the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, Feb. 11. Armstrong became the school record holder in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 7.81.

LSU School Record pic.twitter.com/rD2exxdiF5 — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) February 12, 2022

Her time of 7.81 equals the 2022 World Lead and equals No. 9 in U.S. History, it is also the 2022 NCAA leader and the No. 2 performer in NCAA History. She also broke Gail Devers meet record.

She Did That ‼️



▪️ 7⃣.8⃣1⃣

▪️ LSU School Record

▪️ No. 2 Performer NCAA History

▪️ 2022 NCAA Leader

▪️ Equals 2022 World Lead

▪️ Equals No. 9 U.S. History 🇺🇸

▪️ Broke Gail Devers meet record#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/6sKrXvV9O5 — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) February 12, 2022

Last week in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic Armstrong clocked a personal best in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.16 and two weeks ago in Fayetteville in the Razorback Invitational Armstrong became the third fastest hurdler in collegiate history with a personal best of 7.86 seconds.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.