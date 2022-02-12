LaPlace man suspected of murder surrenders to authorities, St. John sheriff says

Ask the Expert
By Ken Daley
Feb. 12, 2022
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A LaPlace man accused of fatally shooting someone during an early morning dispute surrendered to authorities Friday night (Feb. 11), the St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Chris Williamson, 27, was booked with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 21-year-old Brandon Morris of Gramercy, Sheriff Mike Tregre’s office said. If convicted on the allegation, Williamson faces a mandatory lifetime prison sentence.

According to the sheriff’s office, Williamson and Morris were engaged in some type of dispute around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Jasper Lane and Cartier Drive in LaPlace. Morris was shot and taken in a person vehicle for treatment at a hospital, where he died.

Williamson was identified as the suspect, the sheriff’s office said, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The suspect turned himself in sometime Friday night and is being held without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

