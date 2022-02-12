Fired EBRSO employee arrested for indecent behavior with young person

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A fired East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) employee was arrested by Denham Springs police officers, and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile Saturday, Feb. 12, according to deputies.

An EBRSO spokeswoman said Tony Shorts worked in the parish prison, then computer forensics for nearly five years.

Officials with the Denham Springs Police Department could not immediately provide documents detailing the circumstances that led to Shorts’ arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

