Fire damages structure at restaurant on Florida Blvd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say they are investigating a fire that damaged a restaurant early Friday afternoon.

Firefighters say they responded to the Shangai Palace in the 6900 block of Florida Boulevard at 6:23 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.

Crews arrived on the scene to find heavy flames coming from the restaurant’s unattached storage area in the back of the building.

Firefighters breached a wall to get the fire and get it under control to prevent it from spreading to the main building, officials say.

Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation

