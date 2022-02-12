Ask the Expert
Cold front rolls in later today

By Jared Silverman
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting Saturday off cool in the 40s, with some moisture and clouds rolling through. There will be a less than 20% chance of a shower today. The cold front will move in around midday Saturday, which means we’ll hit our daytime highs early in the afternoon, followed by a rapid cool down late in the afternoon into the evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 12
Saturday night lows will be in the low 30s, so prepare for a light freeze by Sunday daybreak.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 12
You won’t have to protect pipes, as this won’t be a hard freeze, but DO take care of plants, pets, and people. Sunday will be a quick return of sunshine with much cooler temperatures, Superbowl Sunday highs will only be in the 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 12
Sunday night into Monday morning, lows will again approach light freeze territory, followed by another beautiful sunny day for Valentine’s Day Monday, highs a bit milder in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 12
The next significant rain chance will come Thursday with the second cold front of the forecast, which will bring rollercoaster temperatures and possibly a chance of severe weather...stay tuned.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 12
