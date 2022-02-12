Cold front rolls in later today
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting Saturday off cool in the 40s, with some moisture and clouds rolling through. There will be a less than 20% chance of a shower today. The cold front will move in around midday Saturday, which means we’ll hit our daytime highs early in the afternoon, followed by a rapid cool down late in the afternoon into the evening.
Saturday night lows will be in the low 30s, so prepare for a light freeze by Sunday daybreak.
You won’t have to protect pipes, as this won’t be a hard freeze, but DO take care of plants, pets, and people. Sunday will be a quick return of sunshine with much cooler temperatures, Superbowl Sunday highs will only be in the 50s.
Sunday night into Monday morning, lows will again approach light freeze territory, followed by another beautiful sunny day for Valentine’s Day Monday, highs a bit milder in the mid 60s.
The next significant rain chance will come Thursday with the second cold front of the forecast, which will bring rollercoaster temperatures and possibly a chance of severe weather...stay tuned.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.