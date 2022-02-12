City of Baker to hold memorial service for Judge Christopher Dassau Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker will hold a memorial service for Judge Christopher Dassau Saturday, Feb. 12.
The service starts at 3 p.m. and will be held at 3325 Groom Road.
Organizers say the memorial will allow the community to pay their respects, express grief while also celebrating the life and legacy of Judge Dassau.
Dassau was found dead inside of his East Baton Rouge Parish home Sunday, Jan. 16.
