Woman, mother share contents found in box of family keepsakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A box of old photos can spark more than a trip down memory lane and, sometimes, it can hold fortunes you never knew you had.

When Janet Connella and her mother, Wanda Sue May, discovered a box of family keepsakes buried deep in a closet, they had no idea the treasure they had unearthed.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness. What is this?’ said Connella. “It was just one after another. I could see their age. I knew what they were.”

What they found was more than a connection to the past; it was a roadmap to their present and a family history that dates back to before the Civil War.

“These Bibles were from my great grandmother before she became my great grandmother - before she was married to my great grandfather,” added Connella.

The collection spans from complete Bibles browned with age marred with use to the New Testament that Janet’s dad carried in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

It even contained the Bible that Wanda Sue read when she was a girl.

“I’m sure that my mother made sure that she read to me out of this, all the time,” she said.

“And other sheep I have which are not of this fold. She has that underscored,” chimed in Connella.

Together, they tell the story of a family set on the path of faith - one that even the ravages of time can’t wither.

“When one sees the age of these books through the fragile paper, one might think, ‘This is fragile.’ But it’s not. It’s strengthening. This paper may crumble at your touch but the words that are there are with you forever,” explained Connella.

