Published: Feb. 11, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Maxine Firm will host a free seminar on nutrition and mental health on Sunday, Feb. 13.
It’s happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. The address is 233 Ferdinand St.
The Eat to Live: Navigating Nutrition and Mental Health Seminar is a part of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Healing History - Black History Month exhibition series.
The Seminar will talk about:
- Balanced Nutrition
- Our body’s emotional, mental and hormonal responses to the foods we eat
- How nutrition impacts anxiety and depression
- Healthy Food Demonstrations
