Navigating nutrition and mental health

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Maxine Firm will host a free seminar on nutrition and mental health on Sunday, Feb. 13.

It’s happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. The address is 233 Ferdinand St.

The Eat to Live: Navigating Nutrition and Mental Health Seminar is a part of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Healing History - Black History Month exhibition series.

The Seminar will talk about:

  • Balanced Nutrition
  • Our body’s emotional, mental and hormonal responses to the foods we eat
  • How nutrition impacts anxiety and depression
  • Healthy Food Demonstrations

