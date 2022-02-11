BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Maxine Firm will host a free seminar on nutrition and mental health on Sunday, Feb. 13.

It’s happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. The address is 233 Ferdinand St.

The Eat to Live: Navigating Nutrition and Mental Health Seminar is a part of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Healing History - Black History Month exhibition series.

The Seminar will talk about:

Balanced Nutrition

Our body’s emotional, mental and hormonal responses to the foods we eat

How nutrition impacts anxiety and depression

Healthy Food Demonstrations

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.