Nail in electrical wire causes Antioch Blvd. house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A nail placed through an electrical wire caused a house fire on Antioch Blvd. Thursday, Feb. 10, according to a spokesman with the St. George Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 4900 block of Antioch Blvd. for a possible structure fire.

Once they arrived, crews were alerted about a possible electrical fire at the panel inside of a closet by the homeowner.

Crews found the fire by opening the walls in certain areas.

The fire was reportedly put out in ten minutes.

No injuries were reported.

