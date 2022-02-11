Ask the Expert
Nail in electrical wire causes Antioch Blvd. house fire

Firefighters were dispatched to the 4900 block of Antioch after a reported structure fire.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 4900 block of Antioch after a reported structure fire.(St. George Fire Protection District)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A nail placed through an electrical wire caused a house fire on Antioch Blvd. Thursday, Feb. 10, according to a spokesman with the St. George Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 4900 block of Antioch Blvd. for a possible structure fire.

Once they arrived, crews were alerted about a possible electrical fire at the panel inside of a closet by the homeowner.

Crews found the fire by opening the walls in certain areas.

The fire was reportedly put out in ten minutes.

No injuries were reported.

