Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mother, boyfriend accused of killing 18-month-old girl

Couple faces aggravated murder charges in death of 18-month-old girl
By Emily Van de Riet and Shannon Litton
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – An Ohio mother and her boyfriend are behind bars for allegedly killing an 18-month-old girl.

Charles Adkins, 42, and Caitlin Hinton, 34, are charged with felony child endangerment and aggravated murder.

Court documents show the baby died in July 2021, but the couple was recently arraigned on those charges.

Adkins and Hinton could face life in prison, officials said.

“It doesn’t get any worse than this,” Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson said about the case.

Anderson tells WSAZ that Hinton’s daughter, an 18-month-old baby, was abused “to the point of not breathing.”

The baby was taken to the hospital where she died shortly afterward. Anderson said when the child was initially seen, she was diagnosed with abusive head trauma, which triggered an investigation.

“The facts in this case are just absolutely tragic,” Anderson said. “This was a beautiful 18-month-old girl who was tragically killed.”

Investigators said they believe the abuse had been happening for some time, not just in the incident that led to the girl’s death.

Adkins and Hinton have both pleaded not guilty and are jailed. Bonds for both Adkins and Hinton have been set at $500,000 each.

Adkins’ trial is set for May, while Hinton entered a time waiver, meaning the court has not yet set her trial date.

If they’re convicted, they face sentences ranging from 20 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Teen bystander testifies she knew instantly George Floyd was ‘in distress’
President Joe Biden gives remarks Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (CNN, POOL)
Biden orders 3,000 more troops to Poland amid Ukraine crisis
AG Landry offers safety tips for those betting on the big game
AG Landry offers safety tips for those betting on the big game
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters
A newborn was delivered by a restaurant owner alongside a downtown Miami roadway.
Restaurant owner helps deliver baby on Miami roadside