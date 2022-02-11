Morris and Pointer shine as No. 14 LSU holds off No. 17 Georgia 73-67

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A game featuring two of the top 20 teams in the country faced off in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday, Feb. 10 between No. 14 LSU (20-4, 8-3 SEC) and No. 17 Georgia (17-6, 6-5 SEC). The Tigers came out on top with a six point victory and their second win over the Bulldogs this season.

It was the Tigers first victory in a ranked vs. ranked game since January 2014 against Tennessee.

Before the game LSU honored Tiger great Sylvia Fowles, who is entering her final season in the WNBA with the Minnesota Lynx. During her time at LSU Fowles led the Tigers to four Final Four appearances from 2005-2008.

Fowles is the school record holder for career blocks with 321, rebounds 1,570 and double-doubles with 86. In 2008 she was named the SEC Player of the Year as well as Defensive Player of the Year.

The Tigers led for most of the game and were up as many as 20 points late in third quarter. LSU had a trio of players in double digits led by Alexis Morris who had 26, Khayla Pointer chipped in 21 and Jailin Cherry finished with 18. Morris was 13-for-14 from the charity stripe and was 3-for-4 from deep.

At halftime the Tigers were up by 16, 37-21, LSU was led by Morris who scored 13 points in the opening half shooting 5-for-11 from the field and 3-for-3 from behind the arc. Cherry added 10 points for the Tigers while shooting 5-for-7 from the field.

LSU was dominate on the glass and outrebounded Georgia 30-14 in the first half, and were a perfect 3-for-3 from deep, while shooting 42% from the field.

In the second half, LSU kept their double digits lead and were up by 20 point lead at late in the third quarter, but Georgia was able to make a run to make it 58-50 with 7:08 left to play in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs continued to chip away at the Tiger lead and got the game within three 61-58 with 3:25 left to play. Georgia was able to tie the game at 62-62 on a Jenna Staiti layup with less than two minutes left to play.

Pointer would get the Tigers up by one after a free throw to make it 63-62, then Cherry would extend their lead after a midrange jumper to make it 65-62. Georgia would answer on a Sarah Ashlee jumper to make it 65-64.

The Tigers would extend their lead to two after a pair of Pointer free throws with 33 seconds left to play. Ashlee would try to get the Bulldogs within two on a long jumper but would miss and Morris would come away with the rebound. Morris would put the game away with a pair of free throws, but Tineya Hylton would knock down a three to make it 69-67. Morris would put the game away as she add four more on free throws to make it 73-67.

LSU will head on the road to Bryan-College Station to take on Texas A&M on Sunday, Feb. 13 with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m.

