Making of the griddy: Ja'Marr Chase's friend creates NFL's popular celebration

The Bengals' JaMarr Chase, Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins doing the Griddy dance at Kansas City...
The Bengals' JaMarr Chase, Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins doing the Griddy dance at Kansas City during the AFC Championship.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans have seen plenty of the griddy dance from Ja’Marr Chase this season. The dance has turned into the most popular celebration in the NFL.

The person who started the phenomenon, Allen “Griddy” Davis, is actually a friend of the Bengals star wide receiver.

FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman caught up with Davis ahead of Super Bowl LVI to discuss his friendship with Chase and the dance that is taking the league over.

Making of the griddy: Ja’Marr Chase’s friend creates NFL’s popular celebration

