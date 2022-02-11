Ask the Expert
Burglary suspects accused of stealing car, breaking into LSU dorms arrested, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men accused of stealing a car and breaking into dorms at LSU’s campus over the weekend have been arrested, according to authorities with the LSU Police Department.

Officials say both individuals have been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Police report the incident happened on LSU’s campus Saturday, Feb. 5.

One of the suspects was identified as Donte Jones.

A second suspect was identified as Marvin Keith Jones.

Both suspects were wanted on similar charges, including burglary of an inhabited dwelling and theft of a motor vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

