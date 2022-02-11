Ask the Expert
JACQUES TALK: Paul Mainieri

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Paul Mainieri was LSU’s head baseball coach from 2007-2021. During that time Mainieri won the 2009 National Championship with the Tigers and also finished as the National Runner-Up in 2017, while reaching the College World Series five times.

LSU also reached nine Super Regionals while he was leading the program. During this extensive visit, Mainieri reflects back on the many great memories from his LSU coaching career, while also sharing thoughts on heartbreak and adversity.

The coach also discusses his transition into a quieter life and if he’ll ever coach again.

