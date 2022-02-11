Holden teen reported missing found safe, according to LSP

UPDATE: A teenager reported missing from Holden has been found safe and is in good condition, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities cancelled the Level II Endangered Missing Child Alert Saturday, Feb. 12 that was issued on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in the search for 14-year-old Destiny Taylor Pope.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen missing from Holden.

Deputies also say they are currently working with Louisiana State Police on issuing a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for the missing teen, 14-year-old Destiny Pope.

She was reported as a runaway and was last seen in the Holden area on Thursday, Feb. 10, wearing a John Deer t-shirt and black leggings.

Officials say Destiny Pope suffers from a medical condition; therefore, law enforcement has reason to believe that she is in immediate danger.

Destiny is described as:

Having long straight brown hair >having brown eyes

Approximately 5 feet tall

Weighs 125 lbs

She wears prescription glasses

Anyone with any information on Destiny’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1, 911 or 1‐800‐434‐8007

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.