Gus Young Mardi Gras Parade to roll in north BR Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mardi Gras is making a come back in the Capital City.

Krewes are pulling out their floats and throws in preparation for a guaranteed good time.

On Saturday, Feb. 12 the Gus Young Mardi Gras Parade will roll though the streets of north Baton Rouge.

Hosted by local community leaders and Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, the parade will begin at 1 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

The line up starts at Acadian and Winbourne and will travel down Acadian, turn left on Gus Young Ave and end at the intersection of Gus Young and Foster.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, the CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts will roll through Downtown Baton Rouge beginning at 2 p.m.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas scheduled in the coming weeks, CLICK HERE .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.