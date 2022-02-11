Ask the Expert
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video captures shooting outside of Volunteers of America

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was ambushed and shot while waiting for a ride out of the Volunteers of America early Thursday morning.

Officials say the subjects arrived about half an hour before the shooting. When the man left the residence, three subjects reportedly got out of a black 2020 Honda Accord and opened fire.

The subjects fled the scene. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

Suspects jumped out of a Honda Accord and opened fire on a man leaving the Volunteers of America house Thursday morning, NOPD says.(NOPD)

The NOPD is continuing to investigate the shootings that unfolded in the last 24 hours. If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.

The Residential Re-entry Center is a facility for federal inmates who are nearing the completion of their sentences and are transitioning back to society.

