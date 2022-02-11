Former Tiger star WR Ja’Marr Chase wins AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WAFB) - Before the NFL season started former LSU star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said he wanted to break every record the Cincinnati Bengals have and so far he has done just that. On Thursday, Feb. 10 during the NFL Honors show Chase was named the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has had one of the best seasons ever by a rookie while setting numerous records along the way. After questions arose during the preseason of his ability to catch the ball, after numerous drops.

The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner broke Chad Johnson’s single-season receiving record of 1,440 set back in 2007, his seventh year in the league, Chase did it in just 17 games. He also set the NFL single-season rookie receiving record held by former Tigers Justin Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr with 1,455.

Chase, also broke the single game rookie receiving record with 266 yards in a Week 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, he also hauled in three touchdowns. This postseason wasn’t any different for the star receiver has he broke Torry Holt’s record for most receiving yards by a rookie in the playoffs with 279.

A product of Archbishop Rummel in New Orleans has played a huge part in getting the Bengals to their third Super Bowl in franchise history and winning their first playoff game since 1990.

During his rookie season the former Tiger ranked No. 4 in the league in receiving yards with 1,455 and his 13 touchdowns ranked No. 3. He also led all rookies in those categories and his 81 receptions was third among rookies.

In Week 1, Chase burst onto the scene with five receptions for 101 yards and a 50-yard touchdown, he followed that performance up with 54 yards and two receptions including a touchdown in Week 2. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, Chase caught four passes for 65 yards and two scores. In an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Chase caught six passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

The former Tiger had a breakout game against the Baltimore Ravens with eight receptions, 201 yards and a touchdown. In his two games against the Ravens Chase had 15 receptions for 326 yards and a touchdown.

Chase, is the first LSU player to win the award since Odell Beckham Jr. won it in 2014 and is the first Bengal to win the award since Carl Pickens in 1992 and third overall joining receiver Eddie Brown.

