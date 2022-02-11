Former Tiger OL Andrew Whitworth named Walter Payton Man of the Year

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and current Los Angeles Ram offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth was named the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year. Whitworth was named the winner during the NFL Honors show on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Whitworth joins former Tigers Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow who also took home awards. They will also face each other in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 in SoFi Stadium. He will also become the oldest starting offensive lineman in Super Bowl history at 40-years-old.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award goes to the player for his work on and off the field through volunteer and charity work. The award was established in 1970 and was renamed in 1999 after late Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.

Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community. The winner of the award each year receives a $250,000 donated to the winner’s charity of choice.

