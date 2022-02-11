Ask the Expert
EBR Schools announce masks optional for students and staff

EBR Schools announce masks optional for students and staff
EBR Schools announce masks optional for students and staff(WILX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The following information comes from the East Baton Rouge School System:

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System continues to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates, and after review and consultation with EBRPSS’s Health Advisory Council, it has been determined that wearing mask face coverings will be optional for staff and students in grades pre-K through 12 in all EBR facilities and schools beginning Monday, Feb. 14.

This decision reflects the district’s 10-day, COVID-19 positivity rate, which is currently below .5%. The district will continue to follow the Louisiana Department of Health’s guidance for self-isolation and self-quarantine. For those opting to not wear masks, this will affect quarantine protocols. For example, if an individual has to self-isolate or quarantine, they can return to school or work (if symptoms are improving and no fever is present) after five days but will be required to wear a mask until the 10th day.

Please be advised that wearing masks on school buses will still be required as mandated by the federal government.

