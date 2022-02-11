Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Community celebrates woman’s 104th birthday with drive-thru parade

Happy 104th, Lola Bunn!
By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A town in Alabama came together to celebrate Lola White Bunn’s 104th birthday with a drive-thru parade Thursday.

Bunn was married 53 years and has four daughters, according to WBRC.

She is a self-proclaimed “apple girl” – referring to the phone and computer brand, not the fruit. Bunn is on Facebook and reads the Bible on an iPad.

“I owe it all to God,” she says when people ask what they can do to follow in her path. She also said to do what’s right and live life to the fullest.

Bunn is an avid Bridge player and has been to the same church for the past century.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Teen bystander testifies she knew instantly George Floyd was ‘in distress’
President Joe Biden gives remarks Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (CNN, POOL)
Biden orders 3,000 more troops to Poland amid Ukraine crisis
AG Landry offers safety tips for those betting on the big game
AG Landry offers safety tips for those betting on the big game
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters
A newborn was delivered by a restaurant owner alongside a downtown Miami roadway.
Restaurant owner helps deliver baby on Miami roadside