Beautiful end to the week, turning cooler this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll enjoy another day of beautiful weather to close out the week as sunshine once again prevails again today. After a chilly morning start in the upper 30s to low 40s, afternoon temperatures will rebound into the low 70s. If you have any plans to get out tonight, quiet weather continues, but you’ll probably want a sweater or jacket, with evening temperatures falling through the 50s.

Our next cold front arrives on Saturday, but it looks as though this one will move through without a whole lot of fanfare. The day starts out seasonably cool in the low 40s, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s for most by early afternoon. But temperatures will begin to fall by mid to late afternoon as the front slides through the region. Only a slim chance of showers is expected, with rain chances no higher than about 10%.

Much cooler weather then returns from Saturday night into Sunday morning in the wake of the front. A light freeze appears possible near and north of the interstates Sunday morning, with highs only reaching the mid 50s, even with bright sunshine. It stays dry for the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade downtown, but you’ll probably want a sweater or jacket if going to enjoy the parade with your pup.

Another light freeze appears possible on Valentine’s morning (Monday), but overall we’ll enjoy a beautiful day, with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. If you have dinner plans with your loved one, it will be a chilly evening as temperatures fall from the low 50s into the 40s.

Temperatures moderate through the mid part of next week, with a slight chance of showers returning by Wednesday. But Thursday looks to get much more active as a cold front approaches from the west.

Showers and t-storms are likely along the front, with the Storm Prediction Center already posting a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for areas near and north of Baton Rouge.

Locally heavy rainfall may also be possible along the front, but we’ve got plenty of time to monitor trends.

There are some model differences with regards to how quickly rains will end, but it should turn somewhat cooler into the following weekend in the wake of that front.

