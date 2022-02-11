Ascension Parish working to save taxpayer money by reducing pre-filled sandbags

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - David Braud has lived in his home on Range Road for more than 70 years.

He says he’s only had to put sandbags around his home twice: in 2016 and 2021.

“We just put them around our home to keep it from getting in our house, that’s all we can do,” Braud said.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment is proposing filling fewer sandbags and using the manpower to clean ditches instead.

“We’re going to give our residents sandbags to protect (themselves) or are we going to be proactive to prevent you from flooding in the first place,” Cointment said.

It costs $5 per sandbag, or $800,000 per year, for parish workers to pre-fill sandbags, according to Cointment, who wants to contract out the work for less.

“This is something we need to consider putting a ceiling on, we do it with everything else, but having this open-ended sandbag cost is just not affordable in the long haul,” Cointment said.

The parish would still provide loose sand and bags for residents to fill themselves, but some would still like to get pre-filled ones.

“I would like to have some of them be pre-filled to where we could get them if we need them, you know it would help,” Braud said, “We just don’t want any water to get in our home that hasn’t ever gotten in our home in 70 something years and that’s the bottom line.”

The next meeting of the East Ascension Drainage Board is set for March 7.

