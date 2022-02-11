AG Landry offers safety tips for those betting on the big game

The following information comes from the Office of Jeff Landry:

As Tiger Nation gears up to cheer on Joe Burrow this weekend, Attorney General Jeff Landry wants to urge all football fans to extreme caution if they choose to place bets on the Super Bowl.

“While Super Bowl weekend and the recently-launched online sports betting may bring excitement to some, know that scammers are standing by waiting to ruin your fun,” warned Attorney General Jeff Landry. “The risk of consumers falling to fraud has increased by 114% within the last year, so I highly encourage sports fans to take precautions if they want to place bets on their computers and on their phones.”

Attorney General Landry is offering the following tips to consumers who choose to participate in online sports betting:

Make sure platforms list Louisiana operators and/or licensees before creating an account. Illegal sites can steal personal information from you.

No approved platform will allow a player to place a sports wager while located in a prohibited parish.

Scammers will make various excuses to stop you from withdrawing your money ( e.g. , payment processing delays, technical issues, false claims that original deposit was not received, deposit more money before withdrawing your winnings).

If it seems too good of a deal, it probably is.

Attorney General Landry is once again encouraging anyone who is struggling with a gambling problem to call 1-877-770-STOP. He also reminds all Louisiana residents that they have access to FREE help, which includes free counseling for problem gamblers and their loved ones. For more information, please go to FREEgamblinghelpla.org.

