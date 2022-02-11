Ask the Expert
62-year-old man killed in crash in Livingston Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 61-year-old Springfield man died in a crash in Livingston Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

According to a spokesman with LSP, troopers began investigating a two car fatal crash on La. Hwy. 444 west of La. Hwy. 63 Feb. 10 just before 6:30 p.m.

Authorities have confirmed Terry Hoover, 62, died in the crash.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Hoover was traveling east on La. Hwy. 444 in a 2013 GMC Sierra. At the same time, a 2016 Ford F-250 hauling a trailer was traveling west on La. Hwy 444.

Officials report Hoover entered the westbound lane of LA Hwy 444 and attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone. After entering the westbound lane, the GMC hit the trailer being hauled by the Ford. After hitting the Ford, the GMC ran off road, causing it to overturn.

Hoover was pronounced dead at the scene.

