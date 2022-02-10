Young Ja’Marr Chase fan finds out he’s going to Super Bowl during Bengals pep rally

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One of Ja’Marr Chase’s biggest fans, 9-year-old King Thomas, will be at Super Bowl LVI in person to cheer on No. 1.

The young Bengals fan found out during Monday’s pep rally at Paul Brown Stadium the team was sending him to SoFir Stadium for the game.

Thomas was in the stands for the Bengals Wildcard win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chase gave his game gloves to Thomas following the thrilling win.

Before he heads for Los Angeles, Thomas stopped by the Springfield Fire Department and got to ride off in a firetruck.

