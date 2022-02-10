What is Flurona? The signs and symptoms of the co-infection

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We saw a few occasional cases of people testing positive for both influenza and coronavirus even back in the first year of the pandemic. We didn’t think that much of it and, frankly, it is not unusual to have a couple of different viruses,” said Dr. Stephen Threlkeld.

The infectious disease specialist with Baptist Memorial Health Care. He says the term “Flurona” may be unfamiliar to some people, but respiratory co-infections are possible - especially during flu season, which lasts from October to May.

Health officials say cases of this respiratory co-infection have been detected in Israel, Brazil and right here in the United States. Some local doctors say they’ve also had a few patients who contracted both viruses at the same time.

Dr. Threlkeld points out while it is possible, it is not common.

“It is uncommon to have infections with more than one virus simply because when you get one virus infection, the immune system gets very angry,” he said. “In addition to doing some specific tasks to get rid of COVID, it also does some non-specific anti-viral things.”

This health expert says if a person is experiencing respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, congestion, sore throat, and body aches, get tested.

He also says washing your hands, masking up and getting vaccinated against both viruses are also great ways to protect yourself.

