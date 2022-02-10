Ask the Expert
VIDEO: Garbage truck catches fire in EBR Parish

By Nick Gremillion
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Side Fire Department say they responded to a garbage truck fire around 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

Firefighters say crews with both the Baton Rouge and East Side Fire Departments were called to the scene.

No injuries have been reported. Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

