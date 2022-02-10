The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Cake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe is only for the chocolate addicts! The name Bouche Noire, meaning “black mouth,” comes from the effect of eating a cake made with 12 ounces of chocolate. Undecorated layer cakes such as this were often served in early Creole homes with a topping of fresh fruit and unsweetened whipped cream.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients:

12 ounces bittersweet chocolate

1½ cups sugar, divided

½ cup bourbon

1 cup butter chips, softened

6 eggs, at room temperature

1½ tbsps flour

2 cups sliced Louisiana strawberries (optional)

1 cup unsweetened whipped cream (optional)

julienned mint leaves for garnish

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Butter a 9-inch springform pan then place a buttered parchment sheet in bottom of pan. Cover outside of springform pan with foil to keep water from entering while cooking. Place cake pan into a large roasting pan with 1-inch sides. Set aside. Chop chocolate into ¼-inch pieces and place in a large stainless steel mixing bowl. Set aside. In a saucepan, bring 1 inch of water to a simmer. Place bowl of chocolate on top of saucepan and stir occasionally as chocolate melts. In a separate saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar and bourbon. Bring mixture to a low boil, stirring occasionally. When sugar is fully dissolved, pour hot mixture over chocolate and stir until completely melted. Remove bowl from saucepan and place on a flat surface. Add butter, a few chips at a time, allowing them to melt completely before adding more. In a separate stainless steel mixing bowl, whisk eggs, flour and remaining sugar on high speed 5 minutes or until thick and pale yellow. Using a rubber spatula, fold egg mixture into melted chocolate and blend. Pour batter into springform pan and smooth top with spatula. Fill roasting pan with hot tap water until it reaches halfway up side of springform pan. Bake cake 1 hour. Top of cake should have a thin dried crust when cooked. Remove cake from oven and allow to cool 1 hour at room temperature. Cover pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 4 hours. When ready to serve, carefully remove sides of springform pan. Place a cake plate or cardboard cake circle on top of cake and invert to remove bottom of pan and parchment paper. This cake is extremely rich and truffle-like. Cut portions into 1½-inch slices and top with fresh strawberries and unsweetened whipped cream. Garnish with julienned mint leaves.

