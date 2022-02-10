Three men behind bars in Livingston Parish for allegedly stealing copper cables from power lines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’ve probably heard about that big catalytic converter bust last week in Baton Rouge. But, the sheriff in Livingston Parish says he’s dealing with another issue in his area.

Folks are stealing copper cable from power poles.

Around 320 feet of AT&T copper cable was cut from power poles on North James Chapel Road in Holden, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

“And so, they have wreaked havoc in some of that area over there,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

It’s hard for Sheriff Ard to describe the recent thefts his officers have had to deal with. Stupid, yes, but dangerous too.

“Obviously they weren’t, I can’t even use the word think, right? Because this was a bad situation. Besides you’re playing around with power lines, as well,” said Sheriff Ard.

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, “On Feb. 3, 2022, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were alerted to the attempted theft of approximately 320 feet of AT&T copper cable that had been cut from power poles around the 27,000 stretch of North James Chapel Road in Holden.

Sheriff Jason Ard said, “LPSO detectives monitored the area. We knew they’d be back to collect. On Feb. 8, 2022, the copper cable was on the move. A trailer filled with copper cable was being pulled by a older Ford traveling North on LA 441. That vehicle stopped at a home on Pine Street in Holden. When greeted by the LPSO, three suspects fled into a wooded area. All three were quickly captured and taken into custody.”

These three individuals were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center: Samuel Bankston, 28; James Lofton, Jr, 26; and Darrell Cudd, 60.

Darrell Cudd (bottom), James Lofton (top left), and Samuel Bankston (top right)are behind bars for allegedly attempting to steal around 320 feet of AT&T copper cable, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

“I mean, you have people now who are dealing with internet issues, you’ve got people that can’t even call 911. I don’t even like saying that it’s true,” said Sheriff Ard.

It’s a sort of new trend for criminals to possibly earn a few quick extra bucks, that has clearly made its way to Louisiana and our area.

In fact, an AT&T spokesperson said, “Repeated copper thefts have recently impacted our wireline network in Livingston Parish.”

“Yes, I think this is absolutely larger than just this incident, and we want to make sure that we catch them and put them in jail. That’s where they belong,” said Sheriff Ard.

The officials over at AT&T said, “Although we are not experiencing any current phone or internet outages due to these thefts, our teams work quickly to restore services when these damages occur. We are working with local law enforcement, who is investigating to find those responsible. Tipsters can remain anonymous, so we encourage anyone with information to call local law enforcement or AT&T Asset Protection at 800-807-4205.”

But, Sheriff Jason Ard is taking his concern a bit further.

“The little bit of money that they are getting from this, is causing the guy who’s running the business out his home, without internet right now. You have somebody that might actually need 911, because their mother is having a heart attack. They can’t call 911. These guys did not think of any of this stuff,” said Sheriff Ard.

Here are some tips from Sheriff Ard:

Watch for unmarked utility service trucks and bucket trucks working at night.

Watch for person working on or near utility poles that do not have identification on either the vehicle or some sort of company uniform.

FACT: All telephone company employees have identification badges and should have identification on company vehicles.

We are looking for help from the community to help put a stop to these thefts.

This investigation is ongoing.

