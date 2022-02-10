Teen shot near McKinley High
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting of a teenager that occurred Wednesday night on East McKinley Street around Georgia Street, according to officials.
Police said a teenage victim suffered apparent gunshot injuries.
The victim is in serious condition, said emergency officials.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
