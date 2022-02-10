Ask the Expert
Teen shot near McKinley High

Emergency officials respond to East McKinley Street after a teenager is shot Wednesday night.
Emergency officials respond to East McKinley Street after a teenager is shot Wednesday night.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting of a teenager that occurred Wednesday night on East McKinley Street around Georgia Street, according to officials.

Police said a teenage victim suffered apparent gunshot injuries.

The victim is in serious condition, said emergency officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

