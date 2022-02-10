Salvation Army to host drive-thru food giveaway Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge will host a drive-thru food box giveaway Thursday, Feb. 10.

The giveaway will happen at 7361 Airline Highway, beginning at 10 a.m. while supplies last.

Organizers say over 250 food boxes will be filled with canned goods, dry goods and assorted drinks.

The items will be distributed to families and anyone who may be in need.

Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines that are in place, the food box giveaway will take place in the form of a drive-thru in the front parking lot.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to stay in their car while staff helps with loading food and drinks into the car.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.