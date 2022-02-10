Ask the Expert
Nice weather continues today, changes arrive this weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s more of the same in our weather today as high pressure remains parked nearby.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 10
After yet another cold start this morning, we’ll enjoy a beautiful afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 10
Our great weather continues for one more day on Friday before changes arrive over the weekend. It will still be sweaters and jackets for most as temperatures start out near 40 degrees, but it will turn into a nearly picture-perfect day, with bright sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

A few clouds will arrive by Saturday morning in advance of our next cold front. It still looks as though the front will be moisture-starved and should move through without producing any rainfall for the vast majority of us. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s on Saturday in advance of the front, but temperatures may start to fall during the afternoon hours in its wake.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 10
The second half of the weekend sees a return of breezy and cooler weather in the wake of Saturday’s front. Sunday morning temperatures will start out in the mid 30s, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Overall, it’s a good-looking forecast for the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade scheduled to hit the streets of downtown Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon. But if you’re heading to the parade, you’ll probably at least want long sleeves and some might opt for a sweater or light jacket.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 10
Sunshine prevails on Valentine’s Day (Monday) as high pressure once again parks over the northern Gulf Coast. A cold morning start in the low to mid 30s will give way to afternoon highs in the mid 60s under sunny skies. Quiet weather continues into the evening, but it will also be chilly for any dinner plans you may have.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 10
Looking farther down the road, a few showers are expected to return by Wednesday, with showers and t-storms likely by next Thursday. Those rains will be in association with a cold front. In advance of the front, highs will reach the low to mid 70s, with a modest cool-down expected in its wake for the end of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 10
