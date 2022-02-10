Mystic Krewe of Mutts returning to downtown Baton Rouge
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Mystic Krewe of Mutts will be back in Baton Rouge Sunday, Feb. 13.
The parade is hosted by the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS). It features dogs dressed in costumes, along with miniature floats.
It’s happening at North Boulevard Town Square. Bark in the Park will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade will roll at 2 p.m.
Organizers said all proceeds will fund spay/neuter programs.
